Chinese Overcapacity Doesn't Square With The Facts

(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Subscribe now for access at a special price of only $99/year.
High-tech industry drives China's growth Latest stories
Does independent journalism have a future?
The reckoning: Chinese car wars
When will US come to the Philippines' defense?
David P. Goldman shows that the meme of Chinese overcapacity doesn't align with recent data, with China's manufacturing sector improving as shown by the Caixin PMI hitting a 14-month high in April and export orders across the Global South increasing.
Ukrainian frontline positions in increasing jeopardy
James Davis highlights recent developments that indicate significant challenges for Ukrainian defenses along multiple fronts. Western aid is expected to prolong Ukraine's resistance but is unlikely to reverse the situation as a war of attrition grinds on.
Tim Cook and Elon Musk go to China
Sign up for one of our free newsletters
The Daily ReportStart your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly ReportA weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories
Scott Foster writes that Chinese leaders have expressed openness to foreign investment, offering opportunities for further cooperation with companies like Tesla and Apple, in sharp contrast to US politicians intent on keeping Chinese tech out of the American market. Already have an account?Sign in Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories OR
Thank you for registering!
An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.
MENAFN03052024000159011032ID1108169242
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.