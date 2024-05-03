Chinese Overcapacity Doesn't Square With The Facts

David P. Goldman shows that the meme of Chinese overcapacity doesn't align with recent data, with China's manufacturing sector improving as shown by the Caixin PMI hitting a 14-month high in April and export orders across the Global South increasing.

Ukrainian frontline positions in increasing jeopardy

James Davis highlights recent developments that indicate significant challenges for Ukrainian defenses along multiple fronts. Western aid is expected to prolong Ukraine's resistance but is unlikely to reverse the situation as a war of attrition grinds on.

Tim Cook and Elon Musk go to China