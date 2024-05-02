(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Formerra and AFC Ecoplastics Forge New Path in Compostable Materials Certified compostable materials will help packaging meet growing eco-demands.



ROMEOVILLE, IL, May 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Formerra , a leader in performance materials distribution, announces a partnership with AFC Ecoplastics to distribute its compostable products across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This collaboration aims to equip consumer and medical packaging applications with eco-friendly alternatives that meet stringent environmental standards and that consumers prefer.







AFC Ecoplastics compostable polymers

Formerra will distribute a range of AFC's compostable resins, compounds, and colorants, including PBAT (polybutylene co-adipate co-terephthalate) and PBS (polybutylene succinate) resins. These materials are particularly suited for consumer packaged goods (CPG) applications, both rigid and film, as well as medical packaging and labware, responding to the demand for sustainable alternatives in these sectors. They have also received Health Canada and FDA approvals.

"AFC has always been at the forefront of sustainable material innovation," said Ha Le, CEO of AFC Ecoplastics. "Partnering with Formerra was a natural step in our journey to expand our reach and impact. Their robust distribution network, extensive technical support, and stellar reputation among packaging customers provide the ultimate platform for our compostable solutions."

Demand for compostable packaging is growing. Regulations such as California's SB154 are in the works in several states in the U.S. and will require single-use plastics to be either recyclable or compostable within the next several years. Produce bags and bin liners are already under regulation for compostability in California. Formerra and AFC Ecoplastics are poised to lead the market in providing viable, sustainable solutions that address regulatory and societal needs.

Mike Balasko, Director of Sustainability and Business Development at Formerra, said, "Our collaboration with AFC is a significant step forward in our sustainability initiative. These compostable materials will help our customers navigate the shifting regulatory landscape and enhance their product offerings for environmentally conscious consumers. We are committed to aiding brands in achieving both compliance and their own sustainability goals."

AFC materials are BPI certified and have also received the TÜV OK Compost industrial certification (EN 13432). Materials featuring this label are guaranteed to be biodegradable in an industrial composting plant.

Formerra will exhibit at NPE 2024 in Orlando, Florida, next week in booth S39025.

