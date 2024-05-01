Russian Forces Hit Odesa With Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces hit Odesa with ballistic missiles, injuring at least 13 people. A fire broke out following the strike.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. At least 13 people have been reported injured," he wrote.

According to the regional governor, a massive fire broke out following the strike.

As reported, explosions were heard during the air raid alert in Odesa. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks.