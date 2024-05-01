Two Workers Buried Alive While Digging Well In Philippines

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, May 1 (IANS) Two workers were buried alive in a well while they were digging a well in Philippine's Quezon province, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that four workers were digging 13 feet deep inside the well when the soil collapsed at around 2:30 p.m. local time in Calauag town on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescuers saved two of the workers hours after the accident but failed to rescue the other two as the backhoe that was being used malfunctioned.

Police said rescuers retrieved the bodies of the two in the hole on Wednesday.

Police are quizzing the landowner to determine the purpose of the digging activity, which was allegedly either for a water well or treasure hunting.

Details are awaited.