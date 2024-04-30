Prince Hassan Inaugurates Training Centre At Yarmouk Water Company

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Hassan inaugurated on Tuesday the training and maintenance centre project for the technical work teams of the Yarmouk Water Company.

Prince Hassan emphasised the importance of community involvement in the decision-making processes to raise awareness, foster knowledge and implement human-centred policies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The project is supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Jordan in cooperation with the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

The prince discussed the importance of transitioning Jordanians' mindset from the state of receiving to one of production and citizen empowerment, creating a community of practice to develop indicative plans.

He added that the key to success in renewing the "renaissance" is investment in human capital and sustainability through "generous" citizenship.

He also highlighted the need to reformulate priorities in the northern development region and focus on substantive integration between the geographic and development components.

Prince Hassan noted that the development and advancement of resources can be achieved through providing an independent scientific and technological database built on absolute information.

He stressed the role of networking among water, food, energy and environment and utilising the land and its resources within the concept of the "ocean."

Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority, Hisham Heisah, reviewed the water challenges faced by Jordan, including climate change and influxes of refugees, which impacted the rise in population numbers and the rise in demand for water.

Heisah referred to the decline in the water share per capita in the Kingdom to 61 cubic metres per annum, compared with the world water poverty line of 500 cubic metres.



Sarah Avrillaud, the head of the ICRC delegation in Jordan, said that the committee's partnership with the water sector started in 2014 following the influx of refugees into Jordan, which required an immediate action to provide relief efforts to meet basic needs.