Kingdom Appoints Honourary Consul Of France In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian government has approved the appointment of Sahl Dudin as the honourary consul of France in Aqaba. The appointment was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, who cited the Cabinet's decision and the French government's accreditation, in adherence to all pertinent laws and regulations.

The ceremonial inauguration of the French Honourary Consulate was held in Aqaba on Sunday, graced by notable figures from political and military sectors, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, French ambassador to Jordan, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating,“Following my first visit to Aqaba, I was compelled to advocate for this crucial position with both the Jordanian and French authorities. We are delighted to welcome Sahl Dudin as the Honourary Consul. His dedication and expertise uniquely position him to serve French nationals and visitors across Petra, Wadi Rum and Aqaba, ensuring their access to essential consular services locally, eliminating the need for lengthy journeys to Amman.”

Ambassador Grandmaison further noted that Dudin's role extends beyond routine consular duties to include bolstering Franco-Jordanian relations across various sectors, according to the statement.

Sahl Dudin brings to the role a wealth of experience, extensive connections with economic entities in France, and over three decades in the economic, tourism, and real estate industries, where he has been instrumental in major property developments. Currently, he is the managing director at Ayla Oasis Development Company and holds various influential positions on boards across official and civil society organisations. Dudin is committed to humanitarian, cultural, and sports initiatives, with a particular focus on sustainable development and youth engagement.

This appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the bilateral ties between France and Jordan, reflecting a shared commitment to enhance diplomatic and economic relations in one of Jordan's most dynamic regions, the statement said.