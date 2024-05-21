You Can Tell A Moon Jae-In By The Company He Keeps

It was thus not unreasonable to imagine, as did many in the North and some in the South, that American influence was just a thin veneer that could be replaced with socialist and communist ideas. By 1989, the campus atmosphere in the South had become reminiscent of Americans' 1960s slogan,“Don't trust anyone over 30.”

The substantial number of South Korean scholars who had learned enough overseas about communist thinking to reject it were, by the time of their return to teaching posts back home, too old and established to be considered trustworthy advisers by the student radicals.

Outright pro-communist propaganda had some enthusiastic fans. So did some foreign scholars' revisionist theories that condemned the roles of the American and South Korean governments while going easy on criticism of the Northern regime.

Earlier, the South had banned books on such topics; South Koreans who had been attracted to Marxist ideas while studying abroad were in no position to propagate them publicly after their return home. A belated grant of democratic freedoms after 1987 had suddenly allowed Southerners to flirt with Marxism and North Korean ideology.

After decades without contact with such ideas, perhaps it should not have been surprising that substantial numbers in the South were not inoculated with the skepticism needed to counter the simple, if often deceptive, appeal of Northern propaganda. The inherent attraction of the new and previously forbidden enhanced the sensation.

With North Koreans themselves practicing the same type of Stalinism that briefly appealed to some leftist Americans in the Depression years of the 1930s, it was almost as if Koreans on both sides of the Demilitarized Zone had traveled back five decades in an intellectual time machine.

South Korean officials were at wit's end trying to cope. American military and diplomatic policymakers, too, were concerned. A big part of the problem was that South Korean students did not know the North – still were not permitted to go there without special permission.

When their government insisted that the North was a bleak place, they considered what the government had told them previously and, perhaps understandably, decided not to believe it.

One evening I went to see the celebrated stage musical“Flower Girl,” a propaganda production of Kim Jong Il. I would find it to be up to the tearjerker standard of“Les Miserables,” which I'd just seen on Broadway. Just before the curtain rose for the first act the guest of honor swept into the theatre, receiving a standing ovation.

Im Su-gyong, a beautiful South Korean university student, had defied her government by visiting Pyongyang via a third country to attend the youth festival. She was promoting a pro-unification scheme for a student march from the northern end of the peninsula, across the normally un-passable Demilitarized Zone and down to the southern tip.

Her arrival in Pyongyang created pandemonium. Northerners, evidently genuinely delighted and moved by her visit, mobbed her. In the televised arrival scene, the jostled cameraman was unable to keep his camera still, resulting in a then rare bit of spontaneous television.

Im Su-gyong soon returned to the South, where she, Im Jong-seok and the Reverend Moon Ik-hwan, a dissident leader who had accompanied her were jailed for violating the National Security Act. (Back then they romanized her surname as Lim and apparently the two Ims aren't related.)

Im Su-gyong's imprisonment only made her a martyr to the Southern radicals' cause – to the delight of the authorities in the North, who turned their attention to making domestic propaganda out of her plight.

During another visit to Pyongyang in 1992, I was taken to an art studio where the main non-Kim subject of the artists turned out to be Im Su-gyong. There were sculptures of her and paintings galore, in a variety of poses, the most dramatic a courtroom scene from her trial in Seoul.

A painting of Im Su-gyong in a dramatic courtroom scene.

A statue of Im Su-gyong. Photo: Bradley K. Martin

The image of ideological purity that Pyongyang projected appealed to the South Korean radicals' tendency to see issues in black and white.

The propaganda mills of Pyongyang never failed to point out that the South still suffered the ignominy of having foreign troops on its soil,“controlling” its armed forces, buying its women, golfing on its prime real estate and disseminating crass American culture over one of the most desirable of the scarce television channels.

The fact that US troops were there to deter another invasion by the North like the one in 1950 was never mentioned – Northern propaganda still claimed it was the South that had invaded.

Pyongyang's call for immediate reunification – its means for completing the revolution – had a simple appeal compared with the more complex and cautious South Korean policy.

Pyongyang presented early reunification as a spiritual as well as a practical imperative for achieving Korea's destiny as a major nation, free of contaminating foreign influence and able to stand alone, whole, combining the North's considerable mineral resources with the South's arable land.“If our country is reunified it will be rich in food,” a cooperative farm's director told me.

Pyongyang continued to insist publicly that it had no interest in unifying the peninsula by force. Many young South Koreans fell for this, failing to realize that the Northern regime knew it was doomed if it could not prevail absolutely.

Besides its reunification policy, North Korea's emphasis on economic equality exerted enough pull on some South Korean radicals to overcome the clear fact that South Korea had advanced much farther and faster economically through capitalism.

Pyongyang's leaders hoped to use young South Koreans' admiration for Kim Il-sung's ideas to revolutionize the South and win the race despite Seoul's advantages. South Korea had a few thousand radical disciples of Kim Il Sung, problem enough for the authorities in Seoul.

But to hear it from North Korean propaganda, one would have thought almost the entire Southern population was ready to worship Kim. Since there was virtually no information available to the contrary, people in the North seemed to believe all this.

Some yes, some no: North Koreans bow before bronze statues of Kim II Sung and Kim Jong II at the Grand Monument on Mansu Hill. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

As has often been reported, radios available to ordinary citizens really were built so that they could receive only government broadcasts. The newspapers purveyed strictly the party line.