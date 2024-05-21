Tin Man & Lucky Generals Win Joint EDF Brief

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Electricity giant EDF Energy has selected a partnership of Tin Man and Lucky Generals as its PR and brand creative agencies, respectively, after a competitive pitch.



The agencies pitched in partnership, via AAR, after their collaboration on the Virgin Atlantic account, which they have worked on together for more than two years.



The two agencies have been tasked with launching a long-term creative platform for EDF in the UK that will bring to life its role in providing low-carbon nuclear and renewable energy to customers.



EDF sales and marketing director Diana Bowden said:“We are delighted to start our long-term relationship with Lucky Generals and Tin Man as we look to utilise their expertise to help bring customers with us on our journey towards supporting the country achieve net zero.”

MENAFN21052024000219011063ID1108241556