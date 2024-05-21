Letter To Editor Drones For Agriculture

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Union Minister Assures Support To Create More Livelihood Avenues For Farmers, Pastoralists In J&K Govt Helping Farmers To Take Agriculture On A New Path: PM

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are becoming increasingly popular in India's agricultural sector. Drones offer a range of benefits to farmers, like improved efficiency, and enhanced crop yields. However, there are challenges as well that may hinder the adoption of drone technology such as fear of job loss, lack of knowledge and training, and regulatory barriers. Drones can capture high-resolution images and provide information on crop health, growth, and yield. This can help farmers to identify issues early and take corrective measures to optimize their inputs and outputs. But, drones are expensive, and many farmers may not have the financial resources to invest in this technology. Hence, there is a need for more subsidies and incentives, and economical financing options to make drones more affordable and attractive to farmers. It requires a coordinated effort from the government, the industry, farmers and the civil society to create a conducive and supportive environment for the use of drones in agriculture. There is little doubt that drones can be a powerful tool for transforming Indian agriculture and ensuring the country's food security and prosperity.

Ranganathan Sivakumar

