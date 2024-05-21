The Romans Expands Leadership Team In Dubai

(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - The Romans has expanded the leadership team of its new Dubai office, with the appointments of Jacquelyn Moulds as client engagement director and Kassandra Panagiotopoulos as head of strategy.



The appointments follow the agency opening its MENA outpost in 2022 and hiring former Ogilvy director Joe Lipscombe as a partner in February this year.



Lipscombe (pictured, right) said:“We wanted to show the MENA market that we mean business and are committed to delivering the world's best earned work for its brands and people. These appointments do that. Both Jacquelyn and Kassandra are exceptional women. They're hungry, dynamic, experienced, and bring an energy that keeps pace with the region.”



Moulds (pictured, left) joins after more than four years at UAE communications agency House of Comms, and has worked for agencies and brands across four global markets on integrated projects that cover brand, PR, media and social. Her client roster has included ENOC, Miral, ADNOC and Cleveland Clinic.



Panagiotopoulos (pictured, centre) joins The Romans following a five-year stint at Ogilvy, where she contributed to creative and strategic projects for clients including such as Expo 2020 Dubai, GEMS Education, OMNIYAT, Majid Al Futtaim and Kia.



The Romans has a global headcount of over 150, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam and Dubai, and its client list includes Unilever, Snapchat, Dove, Ben & Jerry's and Lidl.

