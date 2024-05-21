Weber Shandwick UK Unveils New Creative Department Line-Up

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON – Weber Shandwick has unveiled a new line-up for its creative team in the UK, with the promotion of Klein Borrill to the newly-created role of UK head of design, alongside other promotions and hires.



Borrill has been head of design at social creative agency That Lot – which became part of The Weber Shandwick Collective in 2018 – since 2015. He has a background in photography and graphic design, and has worked with brands including Nando's, HTC, FOX, Vodafone, MTV, Tango, and for broadcasters and production companies such as the BBC, Channel 4 and Fremantle Media.



Based in London, Borrill will oversee a team of designers, illustrators and idea creators across Weber Shandwick's UK offices. He said:“I feel very privileged to be the new UK head of design in a company where I've not only grown professionally but also continued to develop my craft along the way. I'm passionate about delivering impactful and engaging work for diverse audiences and brands, and I look forward to continuing to elevate our creative product.”



At the same time, Weber Shandwick has announced several new creative roles for the UK business. New art director Carly Illston and copywriter Marley Muirhead join Weber Shandwick as a creative team, after working together at Revolt, Jones Knowles Ritchie and TBWA.



Jack Duffield and Chris Marsden have been promoted to associate creative directors, having joined the agency in 2022 together from ad agency Kastner. The duo recently oversaw the creation of eBay UK's 'Swap 'Em Out Sneaker Store' pop-up for Sneakerheads in London. Charlie Powell, who joined the agency's consumer team seven years ago before moving to the creative team, has been promoted to conceptual creative.



The creative department reports to UK president Amy Garrett , who said:“With our collective skills, we empower our clients to bring their brand and story to life, aligning with their business goals. Klein, Chris, Jack and Charlie's new roles, along with the brilliant addition of Carly and Marley, expand the team and provide us with a great platform for future growth.”



Weber Shandwick recently announced the appointment of Yan Elliott to the role of chief creative officer in London.

