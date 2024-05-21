Lal Chowk Witnesses Action-Packed Filmmaking As 'Singham-3' Crew Takes Over

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, is abuzz with activity as the crew of the highly anticipated movie“Singham Again” sets up shop to shoot a pivotal scene. This milestone marked the first major film production in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 four years ago, signaling a triumphant return of the film industry to Jammu and Kashmir.
In recent years, the region has experienced a cinematic resurgence, with over 300 films shot on location, thanks to the government's initiatives and the newly launched Film Policy 2024. This policy builds upon the JK Film Policy 2021, streamlining processes and offering incentives to filmmakers. The local government's efforts have not only revitalized the film industry but also contributed significantly to restoring peace and stability in the valley.ADVERTISEMENT
As cinema halls reopen their doors after a long hiatus, the return of Bollywood to Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to the region's growing appeal as a filming destination. The ongoing shoot of“Singham Again” at Lal Chowk represents a new era of cultural and economic development for the region, with the local population eagerly anticipating a brighter future.
The excitement surrounding the shoot is palpable, reflecting the optimism and enthusiasm of the people. As the cameras roll and the action unfolds, Srinagar's Lal Chowk is once again at the center of attention, poised to become a premier location for filmmakers from around the world.
Read Also Rohit Shetty Begins Shooting For Final Leg Of 'Singham Again' In Srinagar J&K Participates In Cannes Film Festival 2024
