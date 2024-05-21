'Not Done Any Match Fixing': Gautam Gambhir Controversial Remark On Spirit Of Cricket And Other Rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gautam Gambhir is known for his straightforward and no-nonsense approach. A World Cup winner, Gambhir has never shied away from expressing his opinions boldly. His fierce and outspoken nature has made him one of the most candid figures in Indian cricket. As a mentor, he has led the Lucknow Super Giants to the IPL playoffs for two consecutive seasons. This year, as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir has once again seen his team reach the playoffs.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir has been approached to take on the role of head coach for the Indian cricket team. Recently, he discussed various cricket-related topics in an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin.

In a YouTube chat show, Ashwin asked Gambhir, "What is the spirit of cricket? What is gentlemanly behavior?"

Gambhir responded: "If you ask me, nothing. Spirit of the game, everyone plays within the spirit of the game. Whatever is written in laws, you've got all the right to use it. You've not done any match-fixing and not tampered with the ball. You've got all the right to play hard and win a game of cricket within the rules of the game irrespective of how you win. That's about it, and that is what is the spirit of the game."

Ashwin then referred to an incident from IPL 2023, involving Gambhir's then-team Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In that match, RCB's Harshal Patel attempted to run out LSG's Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end. Ashwin asked Gambhir if he would have been upset had Bishnoi been run out.

"I would have been fine with it. The only thing I was not happy about was when Harshal turned around and tried to run out the batter. Probably he jumped too far. I would have been fine with it because it was the non-striker's responsibility to hold their ground. Had Bishnoi been mankaded, I would have been fine with it. Obviously, I might have been sad because we wouldn't have won that game. But then it's up to the non-striker. Absolutely," Gambhir replied.

