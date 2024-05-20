Minister Inaugurates Pumping Station To Reduce Water Loss In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) – The Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, and the Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission, Leslie Reed, inaugurated the al-Waha water pumping station and the rehabilitation of distribution systems in ten areas of the capital on Monday, aiming to reduce water loss.The project, funded by a $33.8 million grant from the US government through USAID, is part of national efforts to mitigate water loss across the Kingdom, in alignment with the strategic plan for the water sector (2023-2040), and underscores the robust partnership between the United States and Jordan.Abu Saud, along with CEO of Miyahuna and various stakeholders, was briefed on the completed work in ten areas in Amman, including Al-Rashid, Umm Shajarat, Kharabsha, Shafa Badran, Al-Waha, Tabarbour, and the Al-Taj and Al-Jawfa areas. The project involved rehabilitating water distribution systems, installing over 110 kilometers of water distribution lines, and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of water supply control to ensure equitable distribution to all subscribers.A fleet of 45 mobile vehicles equipped with the latest leak detection and maintenance technology was showcased. These vehicles, funded by USAID, will enhance the Jordan Water Company's (Miyahuna) capability to maintain networks and reduce water loss. Additionally, restructuring projects aimed at reducing losses have covered 22 percent of the capital's subscribers, cutting energy use by 54 percent through the construction and rehabilitation of three pumping stations, decreasing losses to 15 percent in ten regions and serving 846,000 people.During the tour, attendees were also informed about Miyahuna's success in significantly reducing complaints about water access within project areas, saving approximately 6.65 million cubic meters of water annually, and conserving electrical energy amounting to 1.08 gigawatts per hour (worth about $250,000 annually).The attendees also toured modern vehicles (mobile workshops) for leak detection, noting that maintenance response times have decreased by 50 percent, from three days to one and a half days. These vehicles are equipped to repair faults efficiently by receiving complaints electronically according to the best specifications.Abu Saud expressed gratitude for the ongoing support for the water sector provided by USAID, praising the tireless efforts, continuous support, and long-term partnership with the agency, which has played a major role in achieving numerous advancements and providing advanced technological solutions to the Jordanian water sector.He emphasized the ministry's and water companies' commitment to implementing more projects to ensure water security and improve services provided to citizens, aligning with the economic modernization vision.USAID Mission Director Reed highlighted that investing in preserving this vital water system and ensuring its safe operation for millions is part of the broader USAID partnership with Jordan.The water loss reduction project funded by USAID aims to improve water supply management across the Capital and all governorates of the Kingdom to meet increasing demand, especially during summer. It also supports the Ministry of Water and Irrigation's efforts to achieve an annual water loss reduction rate of 2 percent, targeting a 25 percent reduction by 2040.