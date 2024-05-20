Russian court freezes UniCredit's USD503M assets in legal battle

(MENAFN) On Friday, a Russian court issued an injunction on assets totaling €463 million (USD503 million) belonging to UniCredit, an Italian-based bank. The decision was rendered by the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region following a case brought against UniCredit by RusHimAlyans, a company owned by Gazprom.



The assets subject to the injunction encompass a variety of holdings, including securities, real estate, and funds held in the bank's accounts, as outlined in the court's ruling. This significant legal action represents a substantial financial restriction placed on UniCredit within the Russian jurisdiction.



Notably, RusHimAlyans has pursued similar legal avenues against other international financial institutions in the past, including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. UniCredit's involvement in this legal dispute stems from its role as one of the guarantors of a contract with Germany's Linde for the construction of a natural gas processing plant in Russia. However, this contract was terminated due to the imposition of sanctions.



The imposition of the injunction underscores the complexities and challenges faced by multinational corporations operating within the context of international sanctions regimes and legal disputes in Russia. It also highlights the potential risks and financial implications for companies involved in large-scale projects with Russian entities, particularly amidst geopolitical tensions and regulatory uncertainties.

