Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Minister For Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Of Honduras


5/20/2024 7:25:26 PM

Tegucigalpa: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras HE Eduardo Enrique Reina, during His Excellency's current visit to Honduras.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a mechanism for political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries was signed.

On the Qatari side, the MoU was signed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and on the Honduran side, it was signed by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Eduardo Enrique Reina.

The Peninsula

