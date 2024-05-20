Qatar Has Become Center For Mediation, Conflict Resolution: Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi emphasized that the State of Qatar has become known for years as a suitable center for mediation and resolving disputes between parties to the conflict, noting that, thanks to its mediation efforts, it has been able to resolve many disputes and reach consensus formulas between many parties.

During a panel discussion at the Global Security Forum, held in Doha, His Excellency said that the mediation efforts made by the State of Qatar alongside Egypt and the United States of America regarding the war in the Gaza Strip are considered one of the most difficult cases ever faced historically.

His Excellency said that Qatar's mission in this context is not over yet, and it continues to seize all opportunities that enable it to achieve the necessary breakthrough to overcome this crisis and allow the people of Gaza to obtain another period of calm and end the war.

His Excellency added that Qatar's role in mediation does not extend only to its region, but extends beyond it to other regions geographically distant from Qatar, such as contributing to resolving the dispute between the US and Venezuela.

His Excellency stressed that Qatar counts on its partners in the international community to contribute to resolving conflicts, and all of these important factors have created Qatar's distinguished reputation, adding that there is no contradiction between Qatar's firm political stances and mediation files. In all cases, work is carried out in accordance with the provisions of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

At the conclusion of the panel discussion, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi said, commenting on the mediation of Ukraine's children, that the main motive for participating in these mediations is a humanitarian motive, through which Qatar seeks to reunite the families affected by these conflicts.