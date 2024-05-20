2 Words Explain China Export 'Surge': Global South

The other half comes from industries that China has come to dominate during the past several years:



electric vehicles,

solar panels,

digital infrastructure,

transportation infrastructure and electronic equipment.

Remarkably, this grand rotation of Chinese trade – the most significant development by far in the world economy in absolute numbers – has occurred almost without comment by American analysts.

Virtually every policy shop in the United States signed off on a consensus view of China that proved as wrong as any forecast could be wrong.

The consensus, expressed regularly on Fox News by Gordon Chang and promulgated in books by Axios' Bethany Allen and Dan Blumenthal of the American Enterprise Institute, as well as a host of minor pundits, stated that China was in decline if not crisis, and that America's restrictions on export of advanced chips would frustrate China's technological ambitions.

China not only worked around the tech sanctions, but it also worked around US tariffs. China has had a plan, expressed at a high level in the Belt and Road Initiative, to replicate some aspects of its industrialization in other countries of the Global South, or what I called“Sino-forming” in my 2020 book, You Will Be Assimilated .

In 2015 I toured Huawei's sprawling Shenzhen headquarters with a group of Mexican diplomats. We saw their product line and listened to a lecture about Mexico's deficiencies in digital broadband and the great things it might accomplish with cheap high-speed data.

I complimented the presenter on the thoroughness of the study and asked casually whether Huawei had prepared this material just for the occasion.“No,” I was told.“We have digital plans for 100 countries. You can look them up on our website.”

China's export success in the Global South, in short, is the economic equivalent of Babe Ruth's apocryphal pointing to left field, followed by a home run in the same direction.



The sheepish silence of American analysts on the subject isn't simply an expression of ignorance or sloth. It reflects an unwillingness to own up to a catastrophic, collective policy failure. Virtually the whole of the American policy community decided that China's rise as a world power should be restrained, and that a clampdown on exports of American technology would keep China down.

The first shock came after the Trump Administration stopped the export of advanced chips to Huawei, preventing it from manufacturing 5G-capable chips that it designed in-house and manufactured in Taiwan. Because Taiwan's dominant foundry SCMP used American technology in the manufacture of Huawei's 5G chips, Washington asserted extraterritorial control. Without access to advanced chips, US analysts thought, China would be unable to roll out its national 5G network.

Five years later, China has about 3.8 million 5G base stations in place, while the US has just 100,000. Huawei learned how to build base stations with older-generation chips manufactured in China.