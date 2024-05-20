General Brown: US Military Instructors Will Not Return To Ukraine Yet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is open to resuming training of the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine, but only after the war is over.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, after a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defence.

Brown stated that there are currently no plans to bring the instructors back to Ukraine at this time. However, he added that once the conflict ends and the situation improves, there may be opportunities to reintroduce them.

As you know, the US military has been training Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of Ukraine for several years. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the training continued in other NATO countries.

As reported, on Monday, the 22nd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence was held in the format of an online meeting. The US Secretary of Defence said that now is the moment of challenge as Putin has launched another offensive in eastern Ukraine and continues intensive bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Photo: USAF photo by Andy Morataya