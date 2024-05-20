Zelensky On Peace Summit: There Will Be Leaders From All Continents, It Will Become Truly Global

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Peace Summit to be held next month in Switzerland will be truly global, as it will bring together leaders from all continents.

Dear Ukrainians!

The results of this day.

I have just held a long meeting - an interim analysis of our preparations for the Peace Summit. We talked about which states are already with us at the Summit, and which ones we still need to work with. It is already clear now: The Summit will be truly global, with leaders from all continents represented. There are many nations that value normal, peaceful coexistence between peoples. We already understand the content of the Summit - what we want to achieve as a result of the meeting.

I am grateful to all the states, all the leaders, all the ambassadors of peace who are helping us to prepare the Summit. In the three weeks leading up to the Summit, we will have time to work with dozens of leaders and states - those we expect to attend the Summit.

Today I spoke with the Prime Minister of Croatia. Croatia - Mr Prime Minister - confirms its participation. I thank you for this and for your continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, for your support of our defence. Croatia also supports our accession to the European Union, and we are working to ensure that Croatia joins the Group of Seven declaration on support for Ukraine, which provides security guarantees for our country. And it is important that several new security agreements with European countries have already been prepared, and several more agreements with our partners are currently at the stage of agreeing on specific details. In the near future, we will strengthen this new security architecture for our country.

New agreements will be signed. Step by step, we are creating new pillars for a rules-based international order. Despite all the cruelty of Russian pressure, despite all the vileness of Russian terror, the world must prove that a consolidated force - of all those who value life - is enough to protect and defend life. And this is important for every country, for every nation, and if it works for Ukraine, it will definitely be effective for all other states.

Today I spoke with the Chief of the General Staff about the situation, in particular, in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. We maintain control everywhere. Russian murderers are actively using guided aerial bombs - in the Chasiv Yar area, in the Pokrovske direction, in the Liptsi area in Kharkiv region, and in other places of fighting.

This brings us back to the need for air defence - for additional defence systems that could significantly reduce the difficulties for our soldiers and the threat to our cities and communities. This also applies to the preparation of the transition of our Air Force to new combat aircraft.

Unfortunately, the free world still lacks efficiency in these two tasks. However, we still have prospects and promising work with several partners and are doing everything to ensure that the day comes as soon as possible when we can add Patriot forces to our eastern regions, our cities such as Kharkiv, Sumy and others.

I am grateful to all our partners who understand this need and its importance - the real strategic power of air defence in this war. Putin has nothing but terror. This is the basis of his capabilities. And every limitation of Russia's terrorist potential is a compulsion to peace. Our weapons to defend Ukrainian positions, our joint diplomatic efforts for the sake of the Peace Formula, our work to hold Russia legally responsible for the war - all of this brings peace closer.

Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! Glory to all our soldiers! I thank each and every one of you who join the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

