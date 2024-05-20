Vovchansk And Chasiv Yar Are Controlled By Defence Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vovchansk and Chasiv Yar are currently under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Nazar Voloshin, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces control the city of Vovchansk . The enemy does not give up attempts to capture the city. They [the Russians] are looting the houses of local residents on the outskirts of the city. But our Defence Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing further and taking any specific actions against the city and local residents," he said.

According to him, the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult and is changing dynamically.

Answering a question about the situation in the north of Kharkiv region, Voloshyn said that Ukrainian defenders have managed to stabilise the situation in general, including in Vovchansk.

According to him, counter-attacks are currently underway in other areas of the Kharkiv region's border.

"Our defenders are equipping the occupied borders, strengthening defence in the border areas and continue to focus their main efforts on preventing the enemy from advancing deeper into the territory of the Ukrainian state and disrupting its hostile plans to establish control over part of Kharkiv region, in particular its northern part," the spokesman said.

He informed that the Russian Federation continues to try to break through the defences of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Liptsi and Zelene.

"They [the Russians] combine their assaults with air strikes, using aircraft to launch rocket and bomb attacks on Kharkiv and on the settlements of Kharkiv region. Already today, there have been several arrivals of UAVs in Liptsy and Kharkiv," Voloshyn said.

According to him, Chasiv Yar is also under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the units that defend it, and there are no Russians in the town.

"The enemy made several attempts to storm the town. Our Defence Forces, together with [other] units, successfully destroyed those columns. The enemy does not give up trying to capture Chasiv Yar because it is located on the dominant heights. I can only say that the situation is fully controlled by the Defence Forces," he assured.

According to him, over the past day, Russia conducted 11 assaults in the Chasiv Yar area and 17 assaults in the area of Bilohorivka.

"Seven air strikes were registered at Chasiv Yar in the morning. We also recorded 313 attacks from all types of weapons on Chasiv Yar. A total of 1,343 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in that area in the morning. The enemy keeps trying to capture the city, but fails," the spokesman said.

As reported, according to the Institute for the Study of War, the capture of Vovchansk is likely to be one of the tactical goals of the first phase of the Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv region .

