Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of Global Security Forum

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately today with Chairperson of the African Union Commission HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, HE Lord of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and United Nations at the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tariq Ahmed, HE US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, and HE US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum, held in Doha from May 20 to 22.

During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations and discussed the latest developments on regional and international levels.