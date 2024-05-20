2Nd Meeting Of Security, Military Committee Of Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council Convenes In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and HRH Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud participated in the 2nd meeting of the security and military committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





During the meeting, topics on the agenda were discussed and the meeting minutes were signed.



The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, the work team of the security and military committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.