Delhi Court Denies Bail To AAP Leader Manish Sisodia In Cases Filed By ED, CBI

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi Rouse Avenue court dismissed the second bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in cases filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the probe into the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

Stage is not right to grant bail: Special judge on Manish SisodiaSpecial judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail court heard CBI, ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia before pronouncing the orderhad reserved the order after hearing arguments from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia will now approach Delhi High Court against city court order rejecting his bail in alleged excise policy scam case, said AAP's bail rejected last monthLast month, Sisodia's regular bail pleas, related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, were reserved by the Rouse Avenue court. The CBI opposed the bail, citing previous rejections, including by the Supreme Court, labeling Sisodia as the main accused.

Special judge Baweja reserved the order for April 30 after hearing submissions from the ED and CBI. Sisodia's counsel withdrew the plea for interim bail for the General election campaign. The CBI argued that Sisodia, a powerful political figure, doesn't meet the PMLA's bail criteria, as investigations are in early stages Delhi deputy CM, who also served as excise minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year in connection with the case. He was later arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy in March 2023.(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

