Donetsk Region Comes Under 1,777 Hostile Attacks Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 29, the Donetsk region suffered 1,777 enemy attacks, and the Russian army focused fire on four settlements in the region.



This was reported by the Regional Police on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, 1,777 hostile attacks were recorded. The Russian army focused its fire on four localities: the towns of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, the village of Hostre, and the village of Kalynove,” the statement said.

The shelling damaged three residential buildings, all in Kalynove.

According to law enforcement officials, in Krasnohorivka, Russians killed a 69-year-old man, and two other residents were injured.

In addition, it became known about a resident of Mykolaivka of the Kostyantynivka community who had been injured a day earlier.

Police officers documented the consequences of the strikes and helped the victims.

As reported, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured two others over the past day.