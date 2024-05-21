Katara Launches Space Science Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, launched the Katara Space Science Programme, aimed at boosting awareness and education in space science and astronomy. This initiative was revealed at a press conference yesterday.

The programme, designed for students, researchers, and the wider community, seeks to advance scientific research and understanding. It will be implemented in collaboration with space scientists from around the world.

The press conference was attended by Katara General Manager Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Deputy Chief Technologist, Space Science Consultant and Founder of Jim Adams World, Dr. Jim Adams, and Founder and President of MAPS International, Rashmi Agarwal.

Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti expressed his excitement about the partnership between Katara and leading space scientists, many of whom have worked with institutions like NASA.

He noted that the programme aims to engage students, researchers, and specialists in astronomy and space sciences through extensive educational, cultural, and training initiatives, guided by experienced experts.

He highlighted Katara's dedication to promoting astronomical education.“Since the Al Thuraya Planetarium opened [in 2018], Katara has been committed to expanding knowledge in astronomy and space sciences through numerous agreements and partnerships with universities, educational institutes, and research organisations.” Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti expressed hope that the Katara Space Science Programme, with its advanced curricula and training modules, will help develop a skilled workforce in line with Qatar National Vision 2030's goal of diversifying the economy and nurturing future space science leaders.

Dr. Jim Adams commended Katara's support and acknowledged the contributions of Jim Adams World and MAPS in advancing space science education. He highlighted that the Katara Space Science Programme, launching through the Al Thuraya Planetarium, is the first of its kind in Qatar and the region. The programme, he said will feature lectures and training workshops by leading scientists from international institutions, attracting students and space enthusiasts.

Dr. Adams, a Space Science Consultant with over 35 years of aerospace experience also stressed the programme's potential impact. Recently retired from NASA, where he was involved in over 30 spaceflight missions, he stressed the importance of inspiring the next generation of space scientists.

Agarwal said that the Al Thuraya Planetarium will host a series of international events focused on space science and astronomy, in coordination with global space agencies. The programme's official launch will take place from June 25 to 27, featuring lectures and workshops for students aged 13-18, with a focus on climate science.

Agarwal also revealed the monthly Katara Astronomy Forum and an art exhibition connecting arts and space sciences, which will enhance the cultural and educational experience of the participating audience and the public.