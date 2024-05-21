Minister Of Transport, Director-General Of ACI World Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and Director-General and CEO of the Airports Council International (ACI World) H E Luis Felipe de Oliveira discussed Qatar-ACI World relations, and ways to enhance them, when they met on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of aviation industry sustainability, and global standards and requirements to operate airports to the best universal technology systems. They also discussed the latest global developments in civil aviation.
