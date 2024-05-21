Qatar, Saudi Arabia Talk Cooperation In Transportation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of Saudi Arabia H E Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, on the sidelines of Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh yesterday. During the meeting, Al Sulaiti praised the Kingdom's successful organisation of the forum. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation, civil aviation, ports and railways, and ways to take them to higher heights, particularly the logistics services supporting the transportation industry.

