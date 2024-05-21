Deputy PM Meets Singaporean Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister for Home Affairs and Law of the Republic of Singapore H E K Shanmugam, who is visiting the country. They discussed topics of common interest and bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen and develop them.

