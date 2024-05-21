               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Labour Minister Chairs Meeting Of Jusour's Board Of Directors


5/21/2024 2:33:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Minister of Labour H E Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri chaired the regular meeting of Qatar Manpower Solutions' (Jusour) Board of Directors. The meeting reviewed Jusour's 2024 action plan and its effectiveness in developing Qatar's labour market.

MENAFN21052024000063011010ID1108237822


The Peninsula

