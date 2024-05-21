Labour Minister Chairs Meeting Of Jusour's Board Of Directors

Minister of Labour H E Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri chaired the regular meeting of Qatar Manpower Solutions' (Jusour) Board of Directors. The meeting reviewed Jusour's 2024 action plan and its effectiveness in developing Qatar's labour market.

