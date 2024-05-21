Minister Of Justice, Bangladesh Envoy Discuss Cooperation In Legal Field

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Md Nazrul Islam yesterday.

The Ambassador expressed his utmost satisfaction for the recent successful visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh.

He also highlighted two successive visits by Bangladesh Prime Minister H E Sheikh Hasina to Qatar last year. The Ambassador said longstanding relation between the two brotherly countries will be elevated to a new dimension with these historic visits. Being the second largest and well integrated expatriate community, the Bangladeshi nationals favoured Qatar as their second home for religious and cultural similarities, he said.

He expressed his sincere appreciation for the exemplary judicial system of Qatar. Referring to the Agreement of Cooperation in the legal field between Bangladesh and Qatar signed during the visit by H H the Amir, the Ambassador hoped that the two sides will do the needful for the quickest ratification and implementation of the agreement.

The Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs congratulated the Ambassador for hosting the historic visit. He also acknowledged the contribution of Bangladeshi community in the development journey of Qatar. He expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the agreement of cooperation in the legal fields between the countries and assured that his Ministry would extend all the necessary support for the quickest implementation of the agreement. The Minister also said that a joint committee would be established under the agreement for following up the process. He also hoped that to tap the full potential of the agreement both sides should be working closely to identify new areas of mutual interest and cooperation.