UN Relief Chief Warns Against Escalating Global Conflicts, Lauds Qatar's Humanitarian Role

Doha, Qatar: UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, H E Martin Griffiths yesterday emphasised the alarming impact of escalating and unresolved conflicts in multiple countries. Addressing the opening session of 2024 Global Security Forum, Griffiths highlighted how these ongoing crises are driving the world towards heightened levels of humanitarian need.

He also said that Qatar plays a major role in two aspects of“humanitarian diplomacy” by resolving conflicts and providing humanitarian assistance at every needed situation.

“I'm somebody who has witnessed firsthand Qatar in maintaining its humanitarian assistance with high importance and engaged to the vital priority of resolving conflicts,” said Griffiths.

He said the world has seen an outbreak of unimaginably devastating tragedy and trauma in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Congo, Afghanistan and several other places.

“In many of these places, strategic composition is not only preventing the resolution of the conflict. It is fuelling. With powerful countries in every region arming or otherwise supporting warring parties or protecting from international restraint,” he said.

“Beyond conflict, we have seen how strategic competition and economic protectionism has prevented an adequate collective response to climate, the COVID-19 pandemic and persistent economic and social inequality,” he added.

H E Griffiths described that once the“dream” was to unite and safeguard succeeding generations from the ravages of war, fostering friendly relations among nations, bolstering peace, resolving international disputes, upholding justice, respecting international law, and championing fundamental human rights and dignity.

According to Griffiths, the widespread destruction of communities has placed immense pressure on nations and societies, often exploited as a pretext for political divisions and exacerbating natural progressions.

“The highly connected local informational space means that malign actors are much more easily able to affect situations with disparate places, with misinformation and disinformation sowing further divisions and stocking conflict,” he said.

Although“humanitarian needs continue to rise” due to all contributing factors, H E Griffiths said,“Humanity remains the beacon that will guide all of us.”