Couple of policemen murdered throughout shootout in southern Russia

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck in southern Russia as two police officers lost their lives in a violent firefight on Sunday evening, confirmed by local authorities. The incident, which unfolded in the Karachaevo-Cherkessian Republic, saw all five perpetrators, suspected of staging a prior attack on local police, fatally shot during the confrontation.



According to officials, the altercation erupted when a group of assailants approached a temporary traffic control post in a vehicle, initiating the attack by hurling an explosive device and unleashing gunfire with automatic weapons. In the ensuing exchange of fire, a bomb carried by one of the attackers detonated, resulting in the tragic loss of two police officers from the Kurgan Region, with four others sustaining injuries.



The deceased officers were identified as Lt. Colonel Anton Valikov, serving as the deputy head of a police department in Kurgan Region, and First Sgt. Andrey Artamonov, fulfilling the role of a driver. The swift response from law enforcement led to the elimination of all five suspects on the scene, as depicted in footage released by the Interior Ministry, showcasing the aftermath of the deadly encounter.



Further investigation revealed the presence of additional explosive devices at the scene, prompting ongoing probes by authorities to ascertain the full extent of the incident. The regional branch of the Investigative Committee identified the perpetrators as local residents allegedly involved in a prior attack on local police earlier in the month, resulting in the loss of two police officers.



The tragic events underscore the inherent risks faced by law enforcement personnel in carrying out their duties, highlighting the grave consequences of violent confrontations in maintaining public safety and order. As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of dedicated officers while grappling with the broader implications of criminal activities on local security and stability.

