Prime Minister Participates In Coordination Meeting To Support Efforts To Implement Two-State Solution, Recognize The State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated Monday in a coordination meeting held in Riyadh at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Norway in support of efforts to implement the two-state solution and recognize the State of Palestine.

Foreign ministers and representatives of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, the Kingdom of Belgium, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Ireland, the Italian Republic, the Portuguese Republic, the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Slovenia, the Republic of Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the Arab League also participated in the meeting.