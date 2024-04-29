LS Polls: Shiv Sena Nominee Rahul Shewale Files Nomination From Mumbai South Central Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Shiv Sena nominee Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South Central LS seat on Monday filed his nomination after putting a massive show of strength on the road approaching the Mumbai District Collector office.

Shewale, who is pitted against the Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Anil Desai, was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar others.

A veteran party leader and sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar was also present at the rally that took place before Shewale submitted his nomination papers to the polling officer.

Shewale, who was among 13 MPs who had joined Shinde after the June 2022 coup, visited the memorials of B.R. Ambedkar, Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar.

He also visited the mosque at Mahim before joining the padyatra.