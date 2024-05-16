               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Aircraft Carrying Humanitarian Aid For Flood Victims Arrives In Afghanistan


5/16/2024 6:02:30 AM

Mazar-i-Sharif: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan, carrying 42 tons of aid, including food and shelter supplies, provided by the Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's steadfast support for Afghanistan and its brotherly people, and its assistance for those affected by the floods that struck the Baghlan Province in the north of the country.

The Peninsula

