(MENAFN) Federal authorities have taken a 23-year-old US Marine Corps rifleman into custody following allegations that he made threats to kill numerous white individuals. Joshua Cobb, originally from New Jersey, was arrested on May 10 and subsequently discharged from the Marine Corps on the same day. He had been serving as a private first class in the 1st Marine Division stationed in California before his arrest.



Cobb faces charges for transmitting a threat via the internet, a serious offense that carries potential penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of USD250,000. Prosecutors disclosed that the alleged threats date back to December 2022, approximately six months before Cobb began his military service. The Marine Corps became aware of the accusations against Cobb through civilian authorities in New Jersey, according to a spokeswoman.



The charges against Cobb stem from a social media post where he purportedly threatened to instigate violence against white individuals, expressing a desire to "cause mayhem on the white community." In the post, Cobb asserted that his actions were motivated by his experiences as a black male and a desire to address perceived injustices. He allegedly stated, "I want to erase them – all of them really, but in this case, as many as I possibly can."



The arrest of Cobb has raised concerns about the potential for radicalization and extremism within the ranks of the military. While the Marine Corps has not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding Cobb's arrest, the case underscores the importance of vigilance in addressing threats to public safety, regardless of their origins.



As the legal proceedings against Cobb unfold, authorities will likely scrutinize the broader implications of his alleged actions and work to ensure accountability for any criminal behavior. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges posed by extremist ideologies and the ongoing efforts to uphold security and uphold the principles of equality and tolerance in society.

