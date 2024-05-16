(MENAFN) Russia has expressed its condemnation of the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and extended wishes for his swift recovery. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, conveyed these sentiments during an appearance on journalist Vladimir Soloviev's talk show.



In her statement, Zakharova emphasized Russia's solidarity with Fico, describing him as a "friend of Russia" known for his determination and courage, particularly in the face of external pressures. She lauded Fico's willingness to voice his opinions, even when they diverge from mainstream Western narratives, highlighting the importance of such principled stances in today's tumultuous global landscape.



Zakharova also drew attention to what she characterized as a disturbing trend of hate-filled rhetoric surrounding the assassination attempt. She noted the prevalence of such rhetoric in media spaces dominated by pro-Ukrainian narratives and suggested that similar narratives had been cultivated by the West for years, echoing longstanding Russian concerns about what it perceives as Russophobic sentiments propagated by Western sources.



Overall, Russia's message underscores its support for Fico and condemnation of violence, while also drawing attention to broader geopolitical dynamics and narratives in play.

