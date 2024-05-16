UAE, China form common vision for entrepreneurship at China-Arab Entrepreneurship Summit 2034

(MENAFN) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, underscored the shared forward-looking vision between the UAE and China to champion entrepreneurship as a central driver for sustainable economic growth. Speaking at the inauguration of the Chinese and Arab Entrepreneurship Summit 2034 in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Al Zeyoudi emphasized the summit's objective of exploring trade and investment opportunities to bolster partnerships between business communities from both regions.



Highlighting the UAE's steadfast belief in entrepreneurship and startups as fundamental catalysts for economic advancement, Dr. Al Zeyoudi reiterated the country's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to entrepreneurial success. He expressed pride in the UAE's status as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, reflecting its dedication to nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for entrepreneurial endeavors.



Dr. Al Zeyoudi emphasized that the summit serves as a testament to the burgeoning economic ties between China and the Arab world, serving as a pivotal platform for unlocking business opportunities and expanding Chinese-Arab cooperation across diverse sectors. By facilitating dialogue and collaboration, the summit aims to propel economic relations to new heights and foster mutually beneficial partnerships that drive growth and development in both regions.

MENAFN16052024000045015682ID1108221632