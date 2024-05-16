Defense minister declares UK against transferring Western troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has affirmed that the deployment of British or NATO troops to Ukraine would not be a viable option, emphasizing the need to explore alternative avenues of support for Kiev. Shapps dismissed proposals suggesting the deployment of Western military veterans as civilian contractors to train Ukrainian soldiers within the country, stating that such a move would not align with Britain's strategic objectives.



In a discussion on the situation in Ukraine during a Telegraph podcast, Shapps underscored the importance of maintaining a cautious approach to military involvement, expressing reservations about committing British troops to the conflict zone. Instead, he suggested exploring alternative models of support, such as relocating training efforts closer to Ukraine.



While refraining from divulging specific details, Shapps hinted at potential alternative support mechanisms that could bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities without necessitating direct military intervention. He highlighted the United Kingdom's significant contribution to training Ukrainian forces since 2014, affirming Britain's steadfast commitment to supporting Kiev.



Addressing the challenging military landscape in Ukraine, particularly in the north of Kharkov, Shapps lamented the lack of international attention to the crisis. However, he expressed optimism about the potential for intervention to mitigate the situation, emphasizing the importance of swift action from the international community.



Shapps called for increased financial support from "civilized" nations to equip Ukraine with the necessary resources to counter Russian aggression effectively. He urged other countries to follow the United Kingdom's lead in providing essential aid, including weapons, training, and equipment, to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and ultimately achieve victory over Russia.

MENAFN16052024000045015687ID1108221633