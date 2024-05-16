Indonesia Seeks To Achieve Up To 8% Economic Growth In Next 3 Years

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President-elect and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia Gen. Prabowo Subianto (pictured) said that Indonesia seeks to achieve up to 8 percent economic growth during the next few years, given the capabilities of Indonesia and the plans that he intends to implement during his presidential term, which extends to five years.

During a panel discussion at the 4th Qatar Economic Forum, currently being held, Gen. Prabowo Subianto added that in light of the experts' opinions and our knowledge of the indicators, they have great confidence that Indonesia is able to easily achieve a growth rate of up to 8 percent, asserting that he is determined to do so, within two or three years at most.

He indicated that what will achieve the desired economic growth in Indonesia in the first years is to focus on agriculture, food production, and the transition to biofuels. He said that they have a plan to transition to green energy in a sound manner, and they want to produce fuel from palm oil, which would generate significant growth.

The President-elect of Indonesia said that his country spends more than USD 20 billion annually to import fuel, adding that one can imagine the amount of savings if they switched to biofuel production.

He emphasised his determination to move forward in the process of progress witnessed by Indonesia, with a focus on achieving food security, youth rehabilitation, energy security, and benefiting from natural resources and exploiting them in various industries.