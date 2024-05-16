Details Of Security Agreement Were Discussed During Blinken's Visit - Head Of VR Committee

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Ukraine, the details of the future security agreement between Ukraine and the United States were discussed.

This was stated by Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

"It was important that during the visit we also discussed the conclusion of a security agreement. Specifically, the details of the document were discussed, including the fact that the United States will promote the development of the military-industrial complex and weapons production in Ukraine. This agreement will also facilitate Ukraine's accession to NATO and, hopefully, accelerate it. In addition, it will also say that in the event of a new Russian attack, consultations with the United States will be held within 24 hours. This is also an important security guarantee," Merezhko said.

According to him, the main message of Blinken 's visit is a manifestation of the United States' support for Ukraine.

"The point is that despite the escalation on the frontline, the United States will continue to strongly support Ukraine and provide assistance. I think this is the most important thing. The Secretary of State tried to reassure Ukraine, the government, the people that the support will continue, that we can count on the United States," the committee chairman said.

n on peace talks: Ukraine would respond if Putin showed serious interes

Also, according to Merezhko, during the visit, Blinken said that "Ukraine must continue on the path of reforms and develop democratic institutions".

As Ukrinform reported, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Ukraine on 14-15 May. According to him, the purpose of the visit was to convey a powerful message of global support and assure that America is committed to Ukraine's success on the battlefield.