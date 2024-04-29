Russian Missile Attack On Odesa: Two Killed, Eight Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of April 29, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Odesa. Two people were killed and eight more were injured.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary information, eight people were wounded as a result of the Russian attack. There is damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure," the post reads.

According to the official, all relevant services are working at the scene.

"Unfortunately, two people and a dog were killed by a Russian missile attack," Kiper later wrote.

According to the official, among the eight people who sustained injuries of varying severity is a 12-year-old boy. Doctors are providing the injured with the needed assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Odesa in the evening during an air raid alert.