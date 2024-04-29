500 Foreign Players In The Pool For LPL 2004 Auction, Informs SLC

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, April 29 (IANS) The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that over 500 players from overseas have put up their names for the auction ahead of the upcoming 5th edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024. Sri Lanka's major domestic T20 tournament with an international flavour is to be held from July 1 to 21. The auction date is to be announced in due course.

“Players from 24 cricket-playing nations, including the ones from all the ICC full-member nations, have registered for the upcoming player auction and are vying to get picked into one of the five teams in the Lanka Premier League 2024,” the SLC, the governing body of country's cricket, stated.

Among the key players registered are Tamim Iqbal, Tim Southee, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Mushfiqur Rahim, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi. Naseem Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Colin

Munro, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jason Behrendorff, Andre Fletcher, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul and Fabian Allen.

Apart from them, Usman Khawaja, Tabraiz Shamsi, Evin Lewis, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Reece Topley, Iftikhar Ahmad, Mohammad Nawaz, Gulbadin Naib, and Ibrahim Zadran are also among the top players, the SLC added.