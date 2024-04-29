Western Banks Paid Over EUR 800 Million In Taxes To Russia Last Year - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Financial Times estimates, the seven largest Western banks remaining in Russia paid more than EUR 800 million in taxes to Russia last year.

This is reported by The Telegraph , Ukrinform reports.

The seven largest European banks with assets in Russia - Raiffeisen Bank International, UniCredit, ING, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and OTP - reported a combined profit of more than EUR 3 billion in 2023, three times more than in 2021.

It is noted that these profits were partly generated by funds that banks cannot withdraw from Russia.

Switzerland freezes $8.8B of Russian assets

According to the Financial Times analysis, the jump in profitability resulted in European banks paying about USD 800 million in taxes to Russia, compared to EUR 200 million in 2021.

As Ukrinform reported, in early April, the Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International announced that it had not decided on the date of its exit from the Russian market.

A group of members of the European Parliament publicly calls on the Austrian leadership to influence Raiffeisen Bank International to wind down its business in Russia.