Sonakshi Thanks Filmmakers Who've Taken 'The Risk' To Cast Her Differently

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) In a career spanning over a decade, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has fearlessly explored roles outside the box.

The actress is thankful to filmmakers, who have taken the "risk" of showcasing her in a different light.

Reflecting on her journey from being in talks for her character in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' to becoming Fareedan, Sonakshi told IANS: "It was a beautiful journey, from actually meeting him, discussing the project, listening to the story, and witnessing how he developed my character as we went along. It was a beautiful process.”

Sonakshi was thrilled when she was informed that she would be playing a negative character.

The actress added: "I have been waiting for a director to see and portray me to the audiences in a different light, and who better than Sanjay sir to do it."

Sonakshi is thankful to filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane for 'Lootera', A.R. Murugadoss for 'Akira', and Reema Kagti for 'Dahaad', among others.

"Very few people have taken that sort of risk with me, and whoever has done it, I am truly thankful to them. Vikramaditya Motwane with 'Lootera', 'Akira' Murugadoss, Reema Kagti in 'Dahaad', and now this,” she said.

“For an actor, it really is a dream to push yourself and present to the audience a side they haven't seen before. Fareedan is something I have been waiting to do for the longest time.”

Playing shades of grey has been on Sonakshi's bucket list.

“I have always wanted to play a slightly negative character on screen... You don't hate the character for any reason. She has her own reason to behave the way she behaves.”

The show will air on Netflix from May 1.