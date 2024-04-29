(MENAFN) In a recent interview published on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced skepticism about the longevity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's tenure, suggesting that his legitimacy may soon come under scrutiny both domestically and internationally.



Peskov emphasized that Zelensky would need to address concerns and "exonerate himself" in order to maintain his hold on power.



Highlighting the cancellation of the scheduled presidential election in Ukraine in March 2023, Peskov underscored Zelensky's decision to extend his mandate indefinitely, citing martial law and the ongoing conflict with Russia. This move, according to Peskov, raises questions about the legal basis of Zelensky's presidency and contributes to a growing perception of his regime as "peculiar" and lacking in legitimacy.



Moreover, Peskov emphasized the potential repercussions of Zelensky's actions on the Ukrainian people, characterizing them as a tragedy for both the nation and its citizens. He pointed to the dismissal of General Valery Zaluzhny, a former top Ukrainian commander, as indicative of the challenges facing Zelensky's presidency and the erosion of his public support.



Citing survey data from Ukrainian pollster SOCIS conducted in early March, Peskov highlighted Zelensky's declining popularity and the potential electoral challenge he would face if pitted against General Zaluzhny. The findings suggested that Zelensky would secure only a modest percentage of the vote, indicating growing dissatisfaction with his leadership among the Ukrainian populace.



Overall, Peskov's remarks underscore the increasing scrutiny surrounding Zelensky's presidency and the challenges he faces in maintaining legitimacy both domestically and internationally amidst ongoing political and military tensions.

