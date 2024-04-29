Hamas Delegation Arrives In Cairo: Airport Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, April 29 (IANS/DPA) A Hamas delegation has arrived in Cairo amid renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Israel, airport sources told DPA.

The three-member Hamas delegation flew in from Doha to discuss the latest proposal for a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, the sources said.

Israeli news website ynet reported on Monday that the proposal envisages the release of 33 hostages in return for several hundred Palestinian prisoners. These are to include women, including female soldiers, elderly people, the injured and the "mentally impaired."

Citing a senior Israeli government representative, ynet reported that the duration of the ceasefire would depend on the number of hostages released. Hamas is demanding the release of 50 prisoners for every soldier and 30 prisoners for every civilian, according to the news outlet.

Under the proposal, Israel would also withdraw from a central road that divides the Gaza Strip into two parts - north and south. Residents of the northern section would be allowed to return to their homes.

A large majority of the approximately 2.2 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip have fled to the south during the war.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have to choose between a hostage deal and the continued existence of his government.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party, threatened on Sunday to end the government if the current hostage deal is implemented and a military operation in Rafah is stopped.

Netanyahu's political survival depends on his far-right coalition partners.