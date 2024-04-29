Rani Chatterjee Goes Ethnic In BTS Glimpse Of New Movie 'Didi No 1'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse from her upcoming movie 'Didi No 1' on Monday.

Renowned for her roles in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', and more, Rani took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring her in a black and brown coloured salwar suit.

Her hair was styled in a braid, adorned with red bangles, and she held the movie script in her hand.

The actress shared the post with the caption: "DIDI NO 1 #onset #mylife."

The movie is currently being filmed in Jaunpur. Produced by Sandeep Singh and Arvind Agarwal, and directed by Praveen Kumar Guduri

The film is written by Satender Singh.

Meanwhile, Rani's upcoming projects include 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', 'Pariwar Ke Babu', and 'Bhabhi Maa'.