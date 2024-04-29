Hezbollah aims at Israeli locations with dozens of projectiles

(MENAFN) Hezbollah militants have reportedly launched a significant attack targeting multiple Israeli military installations, including a crucial air surveillance base, in response to Israeli airstrikes conducted earlier in southern Lebanon. The attack, which occurred late Saturday night, involved a barrage of rockets and drones directed at Mount Meron, Israel's highest peak outside the Golan Heights. According to various videos circulating online, numerous missiles struck the area.



Reports from Israeli sources, including the Times of Israel and Jerusalem Post, indicate that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that all incoming rockets were either intercepted by Israel's defense systems or fell in unpopulated areas. Thankfully, there were no reported casualties or damage resulting from the attack.



Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, has claimed responsibility for the strike, citing retaliation for Israeli assaults on southern Lebanese villages and civilian residences. In a statement released early Sunday, Hezbollah noted that their attack targeted the Meron settlement along with surrounding settlements, utilizing dozens of Katyusha rockets.



Moreover, Hezbollah revealed that they executed a coordinated assault earlier on Saturday, involving explosive drones and guided missiles targeting the Al Manara military command headquarters and a gathering of forces from the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion. The IDF countered these incoming threats by intercepting the projectiles and retaliating against the sources of fire near the Lebanese border.



The escalation follows Israeli airstrikes conducted on Friday and Saturday in several Lebanese villages, including Al-Quzah, Markaba, and Sarbin, reportedly targeting Hezbollah's military infrastructure. These strikes were preceded by similar Israeli actions in Kfarkela and Kfarchouba.



As tensions persist between Hezbollah and Israel, the region remains on edge, with the potential for further escalation and retaliation on both sides.

